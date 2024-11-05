Your Guide to Managing Election Anxiety 

As election day approaches, many Americans and non-Americans alike are experiencing severe stress and anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, 69% of adults from the United States report feeling elevated stress due to the presidential election. For college students, this stress may be exacerbated by factors such as homework, papers and projects. This anxiety is not only limited to American domestic students. Election anxiety can impact anyone, including international and non-American students, as U.S. elections often impact people and nations around the world. If you are experiencing election anxiety, keep reading to learn more about how to manage your stress.

Consume News in Moderation and Disconnect

While the desire to remain up to speed on the latest election updates is understandable and important, remember that this practice can quickly turn into doom scrolling. To avoid this, try to schedule in regular breaks from your phone and the news. For example, you might check the election results once an hour, or once every few hours, and then turn off your phone.

Go Outside and Get Some Exercise

Spending time outdoors is one of the best ways to manage stress, and to disconnect from online stressors. If you find yourself glued to social media or to the electoral map, consider taking a break to go on a walk at the DePauw Nature Park! If it’s raining, head to the Lily Center to work, walk around the track, or swim at the natatorium. Moving your body or connecting with nature can help to regulate your emotions and manage your stress.

Journal, Read or Get Creative

If you begin to feel overwhelmed or anxious, try journaling your feelings in a notebook or on your phone. Journaling can be an effective way to express your anxieties, fears and hopes regarding the election. Alternatively, if journaling isn’t your style, try to create something. Whether you create a collage, crochet a scarf, or cook a new meal, creativity can be a useful outlet for your emotions.

Attend the Election Day Festival –– Tuesday, 12 p.m., Stewart Plaza

Stop by the Election Day Festival starting at 12 p.m. in Stewart Plaza for free food and games! This event, hosted by the Student Union Board, will feature a food truck, as well as club tablings and trivia. Bring a friend and destress with your campus community.

Grab Some Ice Cream at the Restorative Justice Destressor –– Tuesday, 2-3 p.m., CDI Kitchen

Hosted by Peace and Conflict Studies and the Restorative Justice club, this destressor will feature free ice cream and coloring activities. Stop by the CDI Kitchen for a relaxing afternoon with the DePauw community, and engage in some relaxing coloring!

Visit the Women’s Center’s Election Day Safe Space –– Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., Women’s Center

Looking for a safe space to share your feelings about the election and find support? Head to the Women’s Center for a safe space, created by Feminista! and Counseling Services. From 5-5:30 p.m., Mental Health and Wellness Educator Emily Hoffman will lead students in an activity to help reduce stress.

Join an Election Watch Party with the Association of African American Students (AAS) –– Tuesday, 7 p.m., AAAS House

If you’re looking to remain updated on the election with a supportive community of students, head to the Association of African American Students house for an election watch party!

As you navigate your feelings about this election cycle, remember that your feelings are valid and you are not alone. If you feel that you cannot manage your stress alone, DePauw Counseling Services offers walk-in hours from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or call 911.

If you experience or witness a crime, or are made to feel unsafe while on campus, students are encouraged to reach out to DePauw Police at (765) 658-5555 or file a Bias Report.