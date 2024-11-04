What to Expect from the Darker, Bolder Return of “Wednesday” Season 2

“Wednesday,” Netflix's spooky phenomenon, is finally back with the highly anticipated second season in store for September 2025! The first season of “Wednesday” swept the globe upon its release in November 2022, perfectly balancing dark humor, gothic mystery and supernatural thrills.

Boasting a new creative team, fresh cast members, and an even darker tone, the show’s second season pushes the boundaries further, building on the momentum of the first season. It is believed to plunge deeper into the dark world of Nevermore Academy. In an exciting development, Jenna Ortega, who brilliantly brought Wednesday Addams to life, is stepping into a new role as a producer for Season 2. As tipped off by the newly appointed producer, there is going to be a ramping up in the aspect of horror.

"We have to learn so much about horror," Ortega joked. Fans can look forward to more monsters, which the cast has teased may include centaurs and minotaurs, hinting that there may be even more bizarre and otherworldly foes for “Wednesday” to face.

One of the most exciting parts of Season 2 comes in the form of new cast members, including both acting legends and rising stars. These include the fresh faces of actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper and Owen Painter, who will add a sense of seriousness to Nevermore Academy's growing world. Moreover, it is expected that the guest appearance of Christopher Lloyd – the original Uncle Fester — is intended to amuse die-hard Addams Family fans. Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, among other primary cast members from Season 1, will reprise their famous roles.

In January 2023, it was announced that “Wednesday” Season 2 had been greenlit. Principal photography started in Ireland’s gothic landscapes and mystical backdrop in May 2024. Setting the bar high with the first season, the newest episodes are expected to blow through the roof. Viewers will get more of what they fell in love with: dark humor, thrilling mysteries and Ortega's charming lead character. Stay tuned for more secrets, scares, and supernatural mayhem when “Wednesday” returns in September 2025!