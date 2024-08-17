You are here. You got your visa, packed your bags, said goodbyes, and flew halfway across the globe. You are finally here, after what felt like a soul-sucking journey of navigating college applications and preparing to leave everything dear to you behind. Congratulations!

I’ve got bad news, though (or good news, depends on how you look at it). You are about to embark on another soul-sucking journey! Yay!

In all seriousness, you are brave and smart with so much potential. I hope you know that not everyone has enough courage and resources to study abroad for four years in, well, the United States — the safest and most welcoming country on Earth! Give yourself and your fellow international friends many pats on the back. First-year Hazel did not give herself enough pats on the back … which leads me to my main advice to you:

Be kind to yourself. Easier said than done, right? Many things can go wrong: Skip a few classes thinking you can catch up later, but come back oblivious to the assigned readings. Spend too much money without knowing it until you master the currency exchange rates between the U.S. and your home country. Feel guilty for forgetting to call your parents and have your family group chat fired up, then become mad because they might never understand your experience. You will beat yourself up multiple times, especially if you are an overthinker like me.

How can I be kind to myself, then?

Form a new hobby, or keep up with old ones! Having an outlet to healthily process negative emotions is essential, whether it is writing, drawing, playing sports, or baking. For example, I write multiple poems when I’m sad (yikes). Utilize DePauw’s resources that could help you pursue these activities and find like-minded friends. Build your social circle . It doesn’t matter if you are introverted or extroverted. A strong support system to fall back onto when time gets tough, even if it is just a few close friends, will literally save you. Your family and friends back home are timezones away and cannot always be there for you. During the first few months, do not feel bad if you are constantly hanging out with just a few people or only those from your home country. You will make more friends in classes, organizations, volunteering, and on-campus jobs. Think of your future self. I do not mean applying to internships or creating a LinkedIn account the moment you step onto campus … no, chill out. I mean remembering where you put your passport and when you need to update your I-20 documents. Putting important events in Google Calendar, Notion, or your scheduling notebook so you do not forget them. Planning ahead what to pack when you fly home during breaks. International students have to take care of a lot more logistics than domestic students. So, double check where you put your travel documents.

Be open! To new classes, new friends, new activities, and new opportunities. After all, you have already been open to moving to another country, so nothing can stop you now (give yourself a pat on the back!) Things will certainly feel scary and uneasy, but you never know which club will bring you your best friends, which class will lead you closer to your dream jobs, or which corner will reside your favorite on-campus cat. I’m the worst in mathematics and physics, but I took an astronomy course in my sophomore year and it became one of my most memorable classes at DePauw.

You are here to do many things - find a job in the U.S., pursue a major that is underappreciated in your home country, or seek out an education that would have been financially unattainable to you. Most importantly, though, you are here to grow and have a rewarding time. Know that I’m in your corner, and many other people are in your corner. You’ve got this! Now, go unpack!