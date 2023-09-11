DePauw took on Anderson at home this weekend for the annual Nick Mourouzis Memorial Game. The home team took an early lead, scoring their first touchdown just seconds into the game off a 92-yard kickoff return by Caden Whitehead ‘26. The Tigers went on to score two more touchdowns, both courtesy of Nathan McCahill ‘25 and Gabe Quigley ‘24, and a 26-yard field goal by Matthew Berry ‘27, in the first quarter, ending it 24-0. Throughout the first half, Tiger defense held strong, keeping Anderson scoreless, while offense worked to bring DePauw to an impressive 44-0 by half-time via touchdowns scored by Jaylon Smith ‘25, Will Kaster ‘26, and Seth Mencer ‘26.

Anderson attempted a comeback just 20 seconds into the third quarter, scoring a touchdown but missing the extra point, which was blocked by Marcus Childs ‘26. DePauw responded with another Berry field goal. Jack Kazmierczak ‘27 and Jackson Corbett ‘25 then took advantage of a penalty against Anderson scoring a nine-yard touchdown, making the score 54-6. Anderson was quick to counter, scoring twice in less than three minutes bringing the score to 54-19, but the rally was short lived, and not nearly enough to stop the Tigers who scored on a one-yard run by Chandler Schubert ‘24 late in the third. The Tigers sealed the deal with a final touch down in an otherwise scoreless quarter, beating Anderson with a final score of 68-19. This win puts DePauw 2-0 on the season, and ranks them first in conference.