Tigers Lacrosse Team takes down the Quakers

On Wednesday, April 6, the Women’s Lacrosse team played against Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana at 7 p.m. Leading up to the game, the Tigers had a season record of 8-1. After the game against Earlham, the team’s record stands at 9-1, setting a new season record for winning games.

Last year’s season was impacted by COVID, resulting in the team not being able to play some of their scheduled games. For some players, this is their first real college season. Graesen Campbell, a sophomore attacker, said, “We have really grown as a team this season and have had great wins against competitive schools. It has been a lot of fun to see how strong we have been playing together compared to last year's season. We made the best with what we had with the implications of covid, and this year we have emerged from that as a more united and competitive team.”

Another player, Emily Napier, an attacker, said, “After the covid restrictions were lifted, we were able to get in a normal fall ball schedule. This allowed our team to connect with the new freshman, build a positive team dynamic, and strengthen our fundamentals before our season.”

The top three scorers in the game were senior Emma Kennedy, who came out of the game with a total of five goals, Graesen Campbell with five goals and three assists, and freshman Bridgett Driscoll followed with three goals and four assists in the game.

Sophomore Marley Heitman said, “It's really fun to play on a team that comes together to play really well and it's fun to see the team do so well even with very few subs, we all work very hard and well together.” The team has conquered many tough games and has continued to work hard as a team.