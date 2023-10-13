Dear Zoe, How do I write emails to professors? What’s too casual and too formal? -Jason

Hey, Jason! I try to use a consistent formula for each email I write in order to sound professional and personable. Start with a greeting. Typically I go for “Hello” or “Good morning/evening Professor so-and-so." Next, I like to acknowledge my professor as a human being. It’s important to remember that our professors are people, too! While it sounds cliche, be sure to say something along the lines of “I hope you’re having a good evening.” If you can, refer to something your professor is experiencing in their life. Developing a respectful relationship with your professor can create a better class environment.

Once you’ve officially greeted your professor, give context about what your question or problem might be. You can then provide specific details about what you need from them. End your email by asking your professor how you should proceed. This opens the conversation and shows that you want to be proactive.

Finally, sign off by saying something like “Thank you,” or “Sincerely, so-and-so.” I like to include contact information like my email, phone number, and affiliations. This will add an air of professionalism to your emails. Here is an example:

Overall, don’t be afraid to reach out to your professors. Consistent communication will improve your experience in class.

Dear Zoe, I keep getting parking tickets! What should I do to avoid getting parking tickets in the future? -Macie

We’ve all definitely had battles with the ticketing personnel, and it often seems that there’s zero good parking spots on DePauw’s campus. Here’s some tips to prevent getting stuck with a parking ticket.

As basic as it sounds, read the signs that mark each lot or space on campus. Every sign on campus lists important parking details such as the title of the lot, the people who are permitted to park, and the open parking hours. Pay attention to this and be sure to always adhere to the listed guidelines. For street parking, there are blue signs that show who can park there. These match up with your parking pass, so check that you’re in a spot that matches your pass, which says either F, R, or U. DePauw’s website has a map of all parking areas as well. With this being said, always display your current parking pass where it belongs. You can get ticketed if you have an outdated parking pass.

Some tips I have begin with getting comfortable parallel parking. Street parking, such as the space outside of Lucy Rowland Hall, is a good option. Several spots on campus, especially in South Quad, tend to fill up very quickly. I recommend taking note of what times most people leave and return to specific parking lots to easily find an open spot before they’re all taken. The best case scenario is being able to consistently park in the same spot. This will allow others to recognize that your car belongs in that spot.

Best of luck with avoiding parking tickets. You can always try to dispute the charges as a last resort.