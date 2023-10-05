Dear Zoe, How can I better divide my weekend between productivity and fun? -Cat

Hi Cat! This is such a great question, since the majority of students struggle with this. First off, you’re not alone! It can be very difficult to spend time on school-related work when you’ve just spent a whole week doing nothing else. There’s always tons of events happening throughout the weekend as well. It might seem like weekends are the perfect time to veg out and do nothing, but it’s important to plan out your break responsibly to prevent the Sunday Scaries.

For me, I have to see everything written down, so I try to start my weekends with a list of plans I need to accomplish. Highest priority items get a star in front of them and lower priority items can be at the end of the list. Don’t forget to take care of yourself during the weekend by eating regular meals and drinking water to help you stay on top of things.

It’s generally in your best interest to get work done as early as you can. I try to get started on work as soon as I’ve finished eating breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re still feeling unmotivated, it can help to go to a different location than you’re used to, so you can get into a fresh mindset. Once you’ve started, make sure to factor in a few breaks as to not get burnt out. When you're not on a scheduled break, try to chug through as much work as you can. You’ll thank yourself later when you have less to worry about on Sunday night. Staying on top of work during the day will also make it less stressful to spend time relaxing or going out with friends in the evening.

Finding a good balance between relaxing and getting stuff done is hard, but if anyone can do it, it’ll definitely be a DePauw student.

Dear Zoe, How do you dress for class? I always find myself grabbing my sweats each morning. -Trysta

I have 100% had weeks where all I want to wear are comfy clothes, Trysta. Prioritizing comfort is absolutely okay and understandable. If you are trying to switch it up though, I have some suggestions.

Consider switching off wearing either sweats or more coordinated outfits. Currently all of my weekday obligations begin at 10 a.m. The start of my day alternates between class or work. On my work days I try to put in some extra effort. For me this looks like grabbing a skirt or a nicer shirt. During class days, I generally wear more comfy clothes like sweatpants and my favorite t-shirt. This cycle helps me wear more of my wardrobe and vary which clothes I wear each week. You can also add accessories to whatever you’re wearing, which will elevate any outfit. Whether I’ve grabbed sweats or dress clothes, I like to wear earrings and a necklace each day. Doing this always makes me feel more put together.

Another suggestion is to rotate your wardrobe as your style and the seasons change. As the weather cools down and the leaves change, feel free to go through your clothes to see what you wear the most and least. Donate the clothing you no longer want to have in your closet and try to cycle in different or new pieces. I know I’m not able to buy a whole new wardrobe every season, so borrowing and trading clothing pieces can also be a great option.

No matter what, the most important thing is staying true to yourself, your style, and your needs. Having a staple comfort hoodie that you can frequently carry with you is always a great choice, and wearing whatever makes you feel confident is the most important. Remember that this is a college campus, so for every person wearing formal clothing, there will be two wearing pajamas.