The Inner Darkness of “Smile 2”

In “Smile 2,” director Parker Finn expands on the terrifying storyline of its predecessor, taking the horror plot to new psychological depths. Centered on Skye Riley, a pop star played by Naomi Scott, the film shows the character’s evolution as she faces an entity that haunts her every move. While the first movie follows a therapist haunted by a deadly supernatural smile, this sequel focuses on the life of a public figure, fame, and mental health.

The sequel uses a different perspective than the first movie, following a high-profile character rather than an everyday protagonist. Riley, a singer already struggling with the pressures of fame, becomes an easy target for the “Smile” entity. The narrative explores the pressures of her career along with her internal struggles, adding layers to her fear. In “Smile 2,” the “Smile” entity’s curse extends beyond simple fear. It brings out Skye's insecurities, regrets, and more. This approach adds a psychological push, asking audiences to question how fame, isolation, and inner darkness work together.

As Skye is haunted by the “Smile” entity, the film raises a question: to what extent are we, the audience, complicit in her suffering? By returning to see her haunted, do we as viewers contribute to her nightmare? Finn plays with this concept, almost creating a sense that audiences are actively watching her collapse unfold.

Scott’s portrayal of Skye Riley has been praised on how she showcased in a deeply emotional role that captures both Skye’s vulnerability and her spiral into madness. Reviewers have noted Scott’s ability to show a powerful range of emotions, showing Skye’s terror and her internal struggles that keep viewers engaged. Skye is not just a victim of supernatural forces but a deeply human character haunted by her past choices and the people she has let down.

The film’s production design and cinematography stood out, contributing to an atmosphere that is both haunting and claustrophobic. Cinematographer Charlie Sarroff returns, using sharp visuals to give the setting a scary feeling. People have commented on how the film’s crisp, dream-like visuals trap viewers in a space where the line between reality and hallucination blurs. Sound design also plays a crucial role. Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s score is filled with sounds that match Skye’s frantic mental state, adding a haunting layer to the experience.

“Smile 2” provides an engaging and interesting narrative that will resonate with fans of the genre who appreciate character-driven stories. Finn manages to grow his horror universe while still leaving plenty of mystery surrounding the “Smile” entity, suggesting that there may be more ground to explore in the future. For those who enjoyed “Smile” and want to dive deeper into psychological horror, “Smile 2” is a worthy and thought-provoking watch on the pressures of public life, inner darkness, and all-consuming fear.

P.S. Take a friend! 🙂