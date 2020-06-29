The DePauw Hiring Fall 2020

The DePauw student newspaper is hiring for Fall 2020. We need a Multi-visual Editor, Copy Editor, Daily Editor and Staff Writer(s). All positions are paid. Apply here: https://forms.gle/QPRUbDpy4k7ysr3k9.

The editorial board is working to develop virtual procedures to follow University COVID-19 procedures and allow newspaper participation on or off campus.

*Brief job descriptions:

Staff Writer(s) – An advanced writer position, Staff Writers work to report weekly stories within a specific beat/topic. They work with the Managing Editor to produce in-depth coverage and have the opportunity to develop their portfolio. This is a semester-long contract position. Staff writers are required to write at least one story and attend two staff meetings a week, either virtually or in-person.

Daily Editor – A first-level editor position, Daily Editors gain experience working with writers, editing stories, running social media and making editorial decisions. This is a semester-long contract position. Daily editors are required to write one story, attend three meetings and run two daily shifts a week, either virtual on in-person.

Multi-visual Editor – One of two quality-control positions, the Multi-visual Editor manages quality photos, videos and other visuals. This person manages photographers and oversees the print layout. The Multi-visual Editor is required to attend four staff meetings a week, either virtually or in-person.

Copy Editor – One of two quality-control positions, the Copy Editor ensures grammatical accuracy of all published copy (text). Works with Staff Writers and Daily Editors to develop individual voice and guide the overall editorial voice of the news organization. The Copy Editor is required to attend three staff meetings a week, either virtually or in-person, and review the website daily.

*For full job descriptions review the staff handbook.

Additional daily writers and photographers are needed throughout the semester; however, these positions are hired per assignment during the semester and do not require an application.

Applications will be reviewed on a running basis; however, the final deadline is July 31.

Please contact ianbrundige_2022@depauw.edu with any questions.