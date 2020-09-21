TDP Post-It: Weekend Update

Covid-19 Precautions for Students Travel

According to Health Practice Recommendations and Requirements, on-campus Students who go home or leave campus for the weekend are expected to take social distancing precautions upon returning to campus.

The Health Practice Recommendations and Requirements outlines expectations for student travel. Students are expected to practice social distancing while off campus to limit exposure, and social distance upon return.

Students traveling by vehicle are advised to sit one person per row, and wear masks if there are multiple occupants. According to these same guidelines, students who partake in air travel should take extra precautions, such as wearing a face-mask, carry hand sanitizer, practice social distancing whenever possible, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoid touching their face, and wash their hands before and after eating. More student Covid precautions can be found here.

2. Virtual Events This Week

Monday, Sept. 21: Women in Economics & Business. Speaker Jan Tharp, President & CEO of Bumble Bee Foods will be presenting on Zoom 4 p.m. RSVP on Campus Labs here.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Global Spiritual Discussion. Join juniors Emily Kaiser & Katherine Kempf at noon for a virtual discussion that investigates the intersectionality or religion and politics. RSVP on Campus Labs here.

3. DePauw Greek Week to take place virtually

Monday, Sept. 21 is the first day of DePauw’s long-standing tradition of Greek Week. Unlike previous years though, the daily events will be held on a virtual platform. The calendar of Disney themed events are as follows:

8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21: All Things Social Media. Throughout the day, the Fraternity and Sorority Life social media accounts will engage their community through sharing Disney themed prompts. According to the event on campus labs, this event may reveal the Disney character that your friends think you embody.

8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Philanthropy Day. The organizations that DePauw’s greek organizations support will be highlighted on social media.

7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23: Trivia Night. According to campus labs, Trivia Night will test participants knowledge on Disney and Greek life.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24: Special Guest Speaker: Dr. Lori White. During this Zoom event, Dr. White will discuss her time in a sorority and discuss DePauw’s greek life.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: DePauw/ FSL Pride Event. Students can win Marvin’s gift cards for showing their school spirit.

More information can be found on Campus Labs