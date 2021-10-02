TDP Post-It: Weekend Update (Oct. 2-3)

1. Old Gold Weekend

This weekend is Old Gold Weekend. DePauw’s football team will be playing Hiram at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, and there will be a tailgate in the parking lot before the game.

2. Pancake Breakfast

At the tailgate, Beta Theta Pi will be hosting a pancake breakfast, where they will be selling pancakes to raise money for the Greencastle Public School System. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Faculty Recital: May Phang

At Music on the Square, DePauw piano professor May Phang will be performing a recital at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, see campus labs.

3. Jazz Ensemble Concert

DePauw’s Jazz Ensemble will perform a concert at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 3, in Moore Theatre. For more information, see campus labs.