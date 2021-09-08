TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 8

1. School of Music Convocation: Health & Wellness

On Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10:20 a.m., The School of Music will be having guest speakers to discuss the health and wellness services available on campus at the Green Center for Performing Arts (GCPA) in the Thompson Auditorium. Contact musicmarketing@depauw.edu for additional information.

2. McDermond Center Industry Insight Series: Sports Careers

The McDermond Center, DePauw Sports Management & Administration, and DePauw Athletics are hosting an event with guests talking about career opportunities in the sports industry. The event takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 11:25 a.m. in the Union Building Ballroom. More information can be found on campuslabs.

3. Employer Lunch & Learn – Kainos

DePauw alumni from Kainos are hosting a talk about their experiences and full-time job opportunities within the company today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Dining Room in Hoover Dining Hall. The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement is also offering juniors and seniors one-on-one meetings with Kainos in the afternoon from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m in the interview suites. Sign up here.

4. Public Health Schools Virtual Fair

The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement and Future Medical Professionals are holding an online event today at 9:00 a.m. where students can meet school representatives from public health schools and programs. Contact colleenmccracken@depauw.edu for more information on the event.