TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 23

1. Employer Tabling- Teach for America

Teach for America is hosting an information session today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the campus living room in the Union Building. Stop by to learn more about their opportunities for employment after graduation and their IGNITE fellowship for current students.

2. Citing Sources with Prof. Ishikawa

Join Professor Lynn Ishikawa for a look at the most common issues with citation and use of sources in the First-Year Writing Assessment today from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Daseke Dining Room in Hoover. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how to incorporate others’ words and ideas appropriately into their writing.

3. Basketball Tournament

The Lamda Tau chapter of Zeta Phi Beta is hosting a basketball tournament tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. They will be hosting three point contests, team vs. team games, and a dunk contest. Sign up by filling out this google form.