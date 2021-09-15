TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 15

1. Vocal Workshop with Rhiannon Giddens

Today from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a Vocal Workshop with Rhiannon Giddens held by The School of Music at Music on the Square. Email musicmarketing@depauw.edu or visit campuslabs for more information.

2. Lilly Day At DePauw

Learn more about Eli Lilly & Co on Lilly Day held by the Hubbard Center for Student Engagement.

Employer Open Office Hours – Eli Lilly & Co

Come by the interview suites on the second floor of the UB from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. to speak with representatives from Lilly. Visit campus labs for more information.

Employer Tabling – Eli Lilly & Co

Come by Stewart Plaza from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. to learn more about Eli Lilly & Co. Information about this event can be found on campuslabs.

Employer Information Session – Eli Lilly & Co

Come by Eli Lilly’s HR & Finance Presentations from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Julian 157 and 159. More information can be found on campuslabs.

Learn more about Lilly on Handshake. Contact information for additional information on the event: ashleybeeson@depauw.edu.

3. CPT Information Session

Today from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, international students who are seeking an off-campus internship in the near future should come to the Atrium of the CDI to join the CPT Workshop to learn more information on what CPT is, how to apply, and things to consider before doing an off-campus internship. Contact Misty Stevens for additional information on the event or visit campuslabs.