TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Sept. 1

1. Yard Games and Catering in Stewart Plaza

Today, Sept. 1, Student Affairs is offering yard games and catering to students from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grab a friend and head to Stewart Plaza!

2. Jazz at The Duck

The School of Music is offering pop hits at The Duck on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Prime Vintage will bring to the stage Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and more! Come to The Duck and enjoy the beautiful combination of saxophone, guitar, drums, and keys! Visit campuslabs for more information.

3. Theatre Interest Meeting

This Thursday, Sept. 2, DePauw Theater is hosting an event for those who want to learn more about upcoming auditions, productions, and backstage opportunities from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kerr Theatre in the Green Center for Performing Arts (GCPA). More information is on campuslabs.