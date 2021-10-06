TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Oct. 6

1. Yoga on East College Lawn

Feeling stressed and need to reset? Head over to the East College Lawn at 4:30 p.m. today to join a yoga class hosted by certified yoga instructor Becky Roberts of Counseling Services. Contact tessafreeman_2024@depauw.edu with questions or visit campuslabs.

2. MTEP Alumni Guest Presentation

Phil Thomas, a 1986 DePauw graduate who was recently named “Outstanding Middle School Educator”, will share his experience as a middle school band director with current music education students today at 6:30 p.m. The event is held in GCPA room 1202. Visit campuslabs for further information.

3. Intro to Senior Real World

Students who want to learn about best practices in networking etiquette, navigating their job search, and the application process should drop by the Union Building at 7:00 p.m. tonight to attend the first installment of the “Intro to Senior Real World” series offered by the Hubbard Center for Student Engagement. More information is available on campuslabs.