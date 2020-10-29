TDP Post-It: Wednesday Oct. 28

Advertising/PR/Media Sales Industry Event

The Hubbard Center and the Pulliam Center are hosting a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. EDT. This event will connect students who are interested in a career in advertising, PR, or media with DePauw alumni who work in these fields. Interested students can contact Erin Duffy at erinduffy@depauw.edu for more information.

2. Horizon Lectures Series presents: “Election 2020: Reimagining Citizenship”

DePauw’s Political Science Department is hosting a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. EDT.” This “virtual town hall” will be moderated by professor Clarissa Peterson. Guest panelists include Howard University Professors Keesha Middlemass, Niambi Carter, and Keneshia Grant. This event will cover the issues of racial injustice and reimagining citizenship. For more information, contact cpeterson@depauw.edu.

3. Benefit Open Enrollment – Information Sessions

DePauw’s Human Resources Department is hosting a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “As in the past, we will provide information sessions for employees who would like additional information or assistance with open enrollment. While the health plan design has not changed for 2021, these information sessions will be open to all employees to provide an overview of health plan options, as well as an overview of Our Healthy Tigers wellness incentive program.” For more information, contact hr@depauw.edu.