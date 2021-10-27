TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Oct. 27

1. Kappa Krafts and Fro Yo

Join Kappa Kappa Gamma at their house at 7:30 p.m. for festive Halloween crafts and frozen yogurt! RSVP here.

2. Portal to Wonderland: Movie Screening

Stop by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion tonight at 7 p.m. to destress and watch Alice in Wonderland (2010) with the womxn of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc. Snacks and drinks will be provided. RSVP here.

3. DePauw University Choirs

Head to the Kresge Auditorium in the Green Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. for a concert featuring the DePauw University Choirs.