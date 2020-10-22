TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Oct. 21

The Reception of 2001: A Space Odyssey with Seth Friedman

Seth Friedman, along with DePauw’s film studies department, is hosting a virtual faculty forum on Friday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. EDT. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “This presentation will chart how MGM and other key partners employed strategies to mitigate initial viewer frustrations with 2001’s unconventional textual properties. I argue that these improvised plans gradually helped audiences contend with the film’s ambiguities and challenge Kubrick’s authorial legend as a master tactician.”

For more information, contact Jen Adams @ facdevcoordinator@depauw.edu.

2. Nerdology Trivia Game Show

On Friday, Oct. 23, DePauw will feature the Nerdology Trivia Game Show, an interactive quiz show in which contestants can win prizes such as airpods, a TV, and gift cards. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “Nerdology is the perfect show for you! This program is an interactive pop-culture trivia show. A mix of awesome games and trivia interspersed with fun audience participation. Come play! Win prizes! Test your knowledge!”

For more information, contact campusactivities@depauw.edu.

3. Live Q&A with Curator: Carmen Hermo

On Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. EDT, DePauw’s Department of Art History will virtually host Art Curator Carmen Hermo for a live Q&A. Per DePauw’s campus labs, “Carmen is the Associate Curator for the Brooklyn Museum’s Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. In her recorded lecture, Carmen will discuss her curatorial work at the Brooklyn Museum, intersectional feminism in an encyclopedic museum, and collective curatorial models.” Students who plan to attend the Q&A are encouraged to watch the recorded talk on campus labs prior to the event, which can be found here.

For more information, contact mscott@depauw.edu.