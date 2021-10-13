TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Oct. 13

1. Pink Freeze

Join Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at 11 a.m. in Stewart Plaza for pink lemonade and a game of Jeopardy, HBCU edition!

2. ChamberQUEER with Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee

Join the School of Music for Music on the Square tonight at 7:30. The performance will highlight queer composers and artists. The concert will feature Andrew Yee of the Attacca Quartet and guest performer Caroline Shaw. Tickets can be reserved here.

3. Junior Jumpstart

The class of 2023 is invited to stop by the Union Building ballroom at 11:30 a.m for an information session about preparing for life after graduation.