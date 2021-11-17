TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Nov. 17

1. Pie an Upsilon MSU & LSU

Join the Resilient Wujimu Chapter of Mu Sigma Upsilon and the Empowering Elegua Chapter of Lambda Sigma Upsilon in Stewart Plaza at 11 a.m. to pie your favorite Upsilon!

2. Second Fall Informational

Head to Peeler at 5 p.m. for the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc’s second fall informational. Get to know the sorority better and ask questions about the principles, philanthropy, and history of the organization.

3. Celebration “The Arts + STEM = STE-A-M”

DePauw Theatre and the Department of Physics and Astronomy invite you to a celebration featuring exhibits that integrate science and art in the GCPA at 11 a.m.