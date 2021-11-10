TDP Post-It: Wednesday, Nov. 10

1. Monon Week- Jersey Wednesday!

“Sport” your favorite jersey around campus today and stop by the UB for cookies and hot chocolate!

2. Pie a Professor

Celebrate Timmy week by heading over to Stewart Plaza between 11:30 a.m and 1:00 p.m. to pie your favorite professor. $3 for one pie and $5 for two. RSVP here.

3. DePauw Alumni Short Film Festival

Film Studies will host a viewing of five short films by DePauw alumni at 7:30 p.m. in the Peeler Auditorium. A Q&A session with the filmmakers will follow.