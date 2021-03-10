TDP Post-It: Wednesday, March 10

1. Virtual Poetry Reading by Lee Ann Roripaugh

Lee Ann Roirpaugh is an American author and poet who has published five works. She has won the National Poetry Series and was the South Dakota poet laureate from 2015 to 2019.

Roirpaugh will be leading a virtual poetry reading tonight from 7:30- 8:30 p.m. via zoom. For more information visit Campus Labs.

2. Sweet Treats with DePauw Student Government

DePauw Student Government will be hosting an event to chat with students on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Stewart Plaza or inside the Union Building. They will be serving free Breadworks cake cups to any interested students.

3. Men’s Lacrosse Game

The Men’s Lacrosse team will be competing against Transylvania tonight at DePauw at 7 p.m. Watch the live stream and stay up to date with the statistics here.

4. Spring Virtual Career Fair on March 11

Students are encouraged to sign up for the spring virtual career fair that will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST on Campus Labs.

The fair will provide opportunities for networking and learning more about potential internship and career positions.