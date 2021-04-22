TDP Post-It: Wednesday, April 21

1. Evening Hike at the Nature Park: A visit to ancient Indiana

Geology Professor Tim Cope is leading a guided walk in the DePauw Nature park quarry to give students a tour of what is an ancient seafloor to demonstrate what the landscape looked like 300 million years ago.

The walk will meet tomorrow (Thursday, April 22) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Nature Park Welcome Center. For more information email clairedorner@depauw.edu or visit campus labs.

2. Paws for Service: plastic yarn making

Join DePauw Paws for Service tomorrow (Thursday, April 22) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Julian Auditorium for a socially distanced project. Students will turn plastic bags into yarn that will then be crocheted into mats for people experiencing homelessness.

Form more information about the event contact emmabailey_2021@depauw.edu or visit campus labs.

3. Pretty Gyal Dem

The second annual Pretty Gyal Dem event will be hosted by CSA in conjunction with ASA tomorrow (Thursday, April 22) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. The event intends to analyze beauty standards and colorism by talking about taking care of natural hair and providing products for people to use.

For more information about the event contact mahoganybrim_2022@depauw.edu, shafrarisibonner_2021@depauw.edu or visit campus labs.