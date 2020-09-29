TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Updated)

Color Struck Audition Information

Auditions for Color Struck will be held Sept. 29-Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. EST, and Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. EST. If the stage doesn’t interest you, the production crew needs a stage manager, technical assistant, and dramaturge. For more information, email Tim Good at tgood@depauw.edu.

2. Counseling Services Outdoor Space

Counseling Services will host a support space for students on Wednesday afternoons at 4:00 in Scott Lane Hamilton Park at the Walking Meditation Path (600 S. Jackson Street.) This 45 minute class will teach students how to manage current stressors and develop healthy coping and self-care skills. If you have any questions, you can email Rebecca Roberts at rebeccaroberts@depauw.edu.

3. DePauw campus deemed worst for free speech by FIRE

Per the FIRE website, DePauw University ranks lowest regarding free speech. According to the article, “The survey also found that more than 40% of students – and 66% of Black students, said race was a difficult topic to have an open, honest conversation about on campus.” President White responded and believes DePauw is taking steps in the right direction towards true free speech

This story will be updated tomorrow.