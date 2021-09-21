TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Sept. 21

1. Artist Talk: Claire Ashley

Artist Claire Ashley will discuss her work in the exhibit Cosmoculus from 4:15 p.m to 5:15 p.m. in the Peeler Art Center. While this is a punch-card event for students enrolled in an art studio, art history, or museum studies course, the lecture will be open to the public. For more information about Ashley’s exhibit Cosmoculus, click here. For additional information about this event, please contact mscott@depauw.edu.

2. Communiversity Concert: Arcomusical

Join sextet Projeto Allegro for a unique concert of reimagined Afro-Brazilian at Music on the Square tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. While the event is free, attendees must register here at this link. Contact musicmarketing@depauw.edu for additional information about this event.

3. 2021 Virtual Career & Internship Fair

The Hubbard Center will host a virtual career fair from 11 am to 2 pm today. Students are encouraged to connect with employers and ask questions about lines of work that interest them. Please come to the event dressed professionally, with your Handshake account updated, as well as the most recent copy of your resume. Follow this link to register for the event.