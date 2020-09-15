TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Sept. 15

1. COVID-19 Updates

As of September 13, DePauw’s Community Standards reported three active cases on campus. Additionally, eight students were administered tests on September 14. Mariel Wilderson said that the COVID Operations Team, Pods and the President have been discussing various options for changing some on-campus policies, and the community should expect an email update this week.

2. Crime and Fire Log Update

Twelve new citations were added to the University’s Crime and Fire Log from September 11-13. Of the twelve citations, three were “Violation[s] of University Directive[s].” Three new Greek life citations were also listed. A criminal mischief case that took place at Phi Kappa Psi is being investigated.

3. Become a Tiger Pal

A program called “TigerPals” will pair DePauw student-athletes with kindergarten through 5th graders in Greencastle and other area school districts. Being a “Tiger Pal” entails DePauw student-athletes writing letters, reading virtual books, and doing virtual check-ins with local youth. The commitment expectation would be for DePauw student-athletes to have some form of contact with the young student on a weekly or every other week basis. If you are a student-athlete and are interested in becoming a Tiger Pal, you can sign up using this form.

4. Women’s ministry “Delight” coming to DePauw

“Delight,” a renowned women’s ministry is opening a chapter on DePauw’s campus. They will post a video every Wednesday morning on Instagram TV and YouTube. Wednesday nights at 8 p.m., they will host a Zoom meeting where they’ll talk about the lesson for the week. There is a $15 book that is based on which you can buy online. Becca Parsons ‘23 said the reading is primarily targeted towards college-aged women but anyone is welcome. For more information, contact Alayna Trier ‘22 at alaynatrier_2022@depauw.edu.