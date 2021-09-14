TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Sept. 14

1. Artist Talk: Eilen Itzel Mena

The Art and Art History Department is hosting artist Eilen Itzel Mena for an Artist’s Talk at 4:15 p.m. in the Peeler Auditorium. The event will discuss art practices and methods. The lecture will “challenge the ways students understand semiotics in their critical study classes as well as provide them with methods to explore their personal aesthetic as artists.” For additional information, visit it campus labs or contact mscott@depauw.edu

2. Banjo and Instrumental Jam Session with Rhiannon Giddens

Bring your own instruments and stop by Music on the Square for a jam session with artist-in-residence Rhiannon Giddens! This event is ticketed (and free) and requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from the last three days. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

3. Sigma Lambda Gamma Fall Informational

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. will be hosting an informational session in the Peeler Auditorium tonight at 6 p.m. Interested wxmen are invited to come learn more about the sorority and ask any questions they may have. Contact skarmacharya_2022@depauw.edu or Americabanuelos_2024@depauw.edu with any questions or for additional information.