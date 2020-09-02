TDP Post-It Wed. Sept. 2

Will Lily open?

Plans for the Lily Recreational Center to open to students are still in the process of obtaining approval. Currently, students are not allowed to use the Welch Center (weight room) or any gymnasiums at this time. Lily was originally projected to open to students on September 14th, although no specific date has been set as of September 1.

2. Eight fraternity citations within the first week on campus

As of September 1, the Crime and Fire Log has recorded eight citations against six different fraternities. Two were fire alarms, two were Violations of University Directives (later reported as okay), two were forwarded to the Community Standards Committee, one was a welfare check, and one verbal warning was issued. The fraternities listed on the Crime and Fire Log were Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Delta Upsilon, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, and Sigma Chi.

3. COVID-19 altering class of 2025 recruitment methods

As of September 1, all recruiting will be done virtually unless students can come to campus. DePauw is currently allowing six families per day, every weekday, fully masked and appropriately distanced the entire time they’re on campus. Factors such as travel concerns and health issues (such as living with elderly family members) have prevented some prospective students from traveling to DePauw for a visit. .

Ben Hatchett, assistant director for the Office of Admissions, said that admission officers typically travel 8-10 weeks in their assigned territory, however COVIDI-19 has prevented any travel. Now, face-to-face meetings can only occur when prospective students visit the campus.

4. Virtual Workout Events

The Lily Center is offering remote fitness classes beginning September 2. Participants can choose from yoga classes, bodyweight exercise classes, and kettlebell strength training. Those who wish to participate can find the link to DePauw’s workout classes here. The Lily Center will stop offering these classes on November 20.

5. Group Counseling Options

The counseling services will be setting up virtual appointments for the first few weeks of the semester. They’ve outlined a catalog of different services DePauw students may need here. Outreach programs include Women of Color, Women’s Support Group, Students of Color Check-In, Student Athlete Check-In, and Coping in College. These services will use telehealth appointments for students who are in need of help.

6. Fall Family Welcome Night with President White

President White will host an online meet-and-greet event on September 13 at 6:30pm-7:30pmEST. Those who wish to meet President White can register online here. She will explain the mandated protocols on campus, how DePauw families can involve themselves, and all participants will receive information for car window decals courtesy of the DePauw Parents Council.

7. Theater Virtual Production Plans

DePauw’s theater program will be accepting audition tapes for the fall term play, “A Christmas Carol,” until September 7. This production will be entirely virtual and broadcasted online. Students who wish to audition will need to prepare a 30-60 second monologue and a video recording of them singing two different selections. You can find the link to submit auditions here.