TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Here are the things you need to know today: The fall 2020 extension and departure application is due, DePauw is co-hosting the AASHE Conference, and the Kelly Writers Series.

Fall 2020 Extension and Departure Application

All students currently residing on campus this semester, including those in greek houses, are required to submit the application for housing regarding extensions and departure by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The campus will depopulate on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, by 8:00 p.m. unless students have received permission through the extension and departure application to depart later. If a student needs to stay on campus until the end of the fall semester, Friday, Dec. 18, there could be extra financial costs for housing and dining.

2. AASHE Conference

DePauw University is one of the hosts for this year’s Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education. This conference is taking place this week from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22.

The link to register for the event is here. Students can use the code “DEPAUWEDU100420” on the submit payment page for free entry into the virtual conference.

3. Kelly Writers Series

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Kelly Writers Series in collaboration with Alumni Engagement is hosting two DePauw Alumni, Rajpreet Heir ‘12 and Clayton Clark ‘06 for a discussion and reading.

The event will take place virtually at 7:30 p.m. and students can register through Campus Labs.