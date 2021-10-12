TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Oct. 12

1. Internship Drop-In Advising

Interested in having a winter term or summer internship? Come to Hubbard Center Lobby on Tuesday Oct. 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to join the advising sessions on how to secure an internship. More information can be found on campus labs.

2. McDermond Center Speaker Series: Young Alumni Discussion: Emily Pence ’10

At 11:35 a.m. today, students can come to UB Ballroom to listen to Emily Pence ‘10, a Senior Counsel-Emerging Growth from Molson Coors Beverage Company. Contact swsmith@depauw.edu or visit campus labs for additional information on the event.

3. Make and play: Japanese Toys

Drop by Bowman Park this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. to learn to make some cool toys and learn about Japanese culture. Visit campus labs for more information.