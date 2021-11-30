TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 30

1. McDermond Center Speaker Series: Darnall Alumni Fellow Darrianne Christian ’95

Students are invited to the UB Ballroom at 11:30 am to listen to alumna, Darianne Christian (class of 1995) share her experience and answer questions about her job as a Stay at Home Mom. RSVP here.

2. Continuing Faculty Orientation: Meet the Tenzer & Pullium Centers!

Join DePauw’s newer faculty members in Daseke Dining Room in Hoover Hall at 11:30 am for a lunchtime session. Get to know the leadership from Eugene S. Pulliam Center for Contemporary Media Center and the Tenzer Technology Center and learn how they can help you as students.

3. String and General Chamber Music

Head to Thompson Recital Hall at 7:30 pm for a performance of String and General Chamber Music by student ensembles.