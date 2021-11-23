TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 23

1. Tranquil Tuesdays

Stop by the Union Building basement between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up arts and crafts supplies! RSVP by visiting campus labs. For additional information about this event, contact campusactivities@depauw.edu.

2. Internship Drop-In Advising

If you’re interested in a winter or spring term internship, head over to the Hubbard Center at 4:00 p.m. for advising sessions. Sessions are a great way to explore internship opportunities and ask questions if you’re unsure of what you may want to do.

3. Cocoa, Coffee, and Conversations

Join YoungLife in Stewart Plaza at 11:30 a.m. for meaningful conversations and warm beverages. RSVP here.