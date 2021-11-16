TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Nov. 16

1. Professor & Pizza Event (P.P.E.)

Join Students of Color in S.T.E.M. in the Julian Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. for a pizza social and panel with DePauw’s S.T.E.M faculty of Color. Bring your appetite and your questions of S.T.E.M. courses, research opportunities and what it’s like being a person of color in S.T.E.M. RSVP here.

2. South Asian Bazaar

Head to the UB terrace at 4 p.m. for the South Asian Bazaar. The event will feature an array of South Asian vendors from the Indy area and showcase the diversity of South Asian culture. RSVP here.

3. Turn Over a New Leaf

Join the Resilient Wujimu Chapter of Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority, Inc. for a session of self-reflection. Attendees will be provided with a copy of “Burn After Writing,” to fill out themselves; write your secrets and then toss it! RSVP here.