TDP Post-It: Tuesday, March 9

1. Invitation for Racial Healing: Creating Space for Wellness Throughout College

Join Dr. David P. Rivera, Dr. Batsirai Bvunzawabaya and Dr. Marcia Liu for the virtual workshop “Invitation for Racial Healing: Creating Space for Wellness Throughout College” on Wednesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

This workshop is geared toward students of color who are looking for a safe space for racial healing. Participants can expect to learn tips on how to maintain physical and emotional wellbeing.

Register for the event here with your DePauw Gmail account.

2. Continuing DePauw Dialogue Conversations

To show their commitment to continuing conversations that kickstarted on DePauw Dialogue on Feb. 24, DePauw invites students to collaborate in a community art project entitled “Our Gold Untold.”

Students who would like to participate will need to fill out a Google Form that asks questions relating to their identity. All of the questions are optional. Project facilitators will then use the data to create a pie chart, one made out of resin for the mural and one made out of wearable bottle caps.

All submissions should be completed no later than March 16.

3. Spring Virtual Career Fair on March 11

Students are encouraged to sign up for the spring virtual career fair that will be held on March 11 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST on Campus Labs.

The fair will provide opportunities for networking and learning more about potential internship and career positions.