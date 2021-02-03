TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Feb. 2

1. Move-In Information for Spring Semester is Available

With winter-term classes finishing up and the spring semester’s start on the horizon, students in all grades will be returning to campus within the next few weeks. There will be a staggered move-in schedule to avoid interfering with classes, which begin virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and the check-in process, including the required antigen test upon arrival to campus.

Some student-athletes have already returned to campus. International students moved in Tuesday – Thursday, Jan. 26-28; new first year or transfer students moved in Sunday, Jan. 30; juniors, seniors and sophomores living in privately-owned chapter facilities will move in Sunday, Feb. 14 and remaining first-year and sophomore students not already on campus will move in Sunday, Feb. 21.

Read the updates reported by Ella Tobias here.

2. Counseling Services Spring Updates

Counseling services will continue to operate virtually for the spring semester. Current services include initial intake appointments, individual counseling services, psychiatric services, crisis support, substance use assessments, consultation, community referral and connection to other campus resources (e.g., Student Accessibility Services, CARE Team, etc.).

Students, both on-campus and remote, can connect to counseling services by calling 765-658-4268 or by sending an email to counselingservices@depauw.edu for appointments.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. Within these hours, emergency/ crisis appointments are offered at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. On-call service (through ProtoCall Services, Inc.) is also offered after-hours and on weekends.

3. COVID-19 Update

There are currently two positive cases reported to the university.