TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Dec. 1

By
Eleanor Margulis
-
  1. DePauw Theatre’s Production Of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol 

On Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST, DePauw Theatre will be putting on a Zoom production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. DePauw Theatre is partnering with the United Way of Putnam County to raise funds for their Basic Needs Fund. 

More information is on CampusLabs. 

2.  COVID-19 Update 

There are currently three active cases on campus. There is one person in isolation and one person in quarantine. More information is available on the COVID-19 Dashboard. 