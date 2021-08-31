TDP Post-It: Tuesday, Aug 31

1. Counseling Service Update

This semester, Counseling Services will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for both in-person and virtual appointments Monday through Friday. They also offer emergency/crisis appointments between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily. To make an appointment call 765-658-4268 or email counselingservices@depauw.edu. More information can also be found on the DePauw website.

2. School of Music Convocation

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, The School of Music will host their convocation for School of Music students. It will take place in the Thompson Recital Hall from 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. More information is on campuslabs.

3. COSMOCULUS by Claire Ashley at the Richard E. Peeler Art Center

On August 23rd, a new exhibition called COSMOCULUS by artist Claire Ashley opened at Peeler. The exhibition will be open to the public until October 10th. Ashley investigates inflatables as paintings, sculpture, installation, and performance costume. Her work has been displayed both nationally and internationally at galleries and museums. More information can be found here.