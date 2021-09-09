TDP Post-It: Thursday, Sept. 9

1. Auditions for Silent Sky

DePauw Theatre is holding auditions for Silent Sky today from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Green Center for Performing Arts (GCPA). Sign up on the call board outside Kerr Theatre. Visit campuslabs for further information.

2. CLC Latinx Kickoff

At 6 p.m. today, the Committee for Latinx Concerns is kicking off Latinx Heritage Month in the CDI. Food will be provided! See @clc_depauw on Instagram for more information.

3. COSMOCULUS at Peeler Art Center

From August 23rd through October 10th at Peeler Art Center, COSMOCULUS, an exhibition featuring Claire Ashley’s artwork will be open for DePauw students. Ashley’s work investigates inflatables as painting, sculpture, installation, and performance costume. More information about the exhibition and the artist can be found here.