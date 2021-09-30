TDP Post-It: Thursday, Sept. 30

1. HSA Incentive Program Info Session

On Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., the Human Resources of DePauw University offers a great opportunity for recently hired employees or employees that need additional information to learn more about Our Healthy Tigers and the University’s HSA Incentive program. Join the event online here or visit campuslabs for more information.

2. McDermond Center Speaker Series: Darnall Alumni Fellow Charles Pierre ’12

McDermond Center is hosting a Speaker Series featuring Darnall Alumni Fellow Charles Pierre ’12 on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UB Ballroom. More information about the event can be found on campuslabs.

3. Timmy Global Health & Campus Farm Service

Come to Ullem Campus Farm on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:00-7:00 p.m. to join Timmy Global Health and Ullem Center for Sustainability practice sustainable agriculture, environmentally friendly land use, and provides fresh and nutritious produce to the dining hall as well those in need in the local Greencastle community. Contact Angelica (aglogowski_2023@depauw.edu) if you need a ride! Visit campuslabs for more information.

4. Vocal Master Class with Barbara Hill-Moore

On Thursday, Sept. 30 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Green Center for Performing Arts (GCPA), the School of Music offers a Vocal Master Class with Barbara Hill Moore, a Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Meadows Foundation Distinguished Professor of Voice at SMU Meadows School of the Arts. Learn more about Barbara Hill-Moore and the events at campuslabs.