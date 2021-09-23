TDP Post-It: Thursday, Sept. 24

1. Marine Conservationist Dr. Amanda Vincent Speech

Dr. Amanda Vincent, marine conservationist and the 2021 recipient of the Indianapolis Prize, will be speaking on campus today in the ballroom of the Union Building at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and lunch will be provided. To RSVP and get more information, visit campus labs.

2. Virtual Graduate and Professional School Fair

Today from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is the Virtual Graduate and Professional School fair held by the Hubbard Center. Representatives from over 60 schools will be available to answer questions and provide information. For more information on the event and registration, visit campus labs.

3. Trivia Night

Campus Activities is hosting live trivia tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Union Building living room. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams!