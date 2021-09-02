TDP Post-It: Thursday, Sept. 2

1. Off-Campus Study Information Session

If you’re considering studying abroad or off-campus, head over to the Hubbard Center today from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today for an off-campus study information session. For more information, contact hubbard@depauw.edu.

2. Trivia in the Union Building

Student Affairs is hosting trivia tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the campus living room of the Union Building. Form a team and play for prizes!

3. Vaccine Clinic at Robe Ann Park

If you have reached eligibility for your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, there will be a vaccine clinic this Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Robe Ann Park, just three blocks from campus. There is no appointment necessary.