TDP Post-It: Thursday, Sept. 16

1. How to Prep for the Fall Career & Internship Fair Session

The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement is offering a great opportunity to ensure you are best prepared for this year’s Virtual Fall Career & Internship Fair held on Handshake. The event takes place at the Union Building, room 230A today from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. See more information on campuslabs.

2. PLC Workshop: “Comprehensive Music Education: Teaching to the Standards and Higher Level Thinking”

Come to GCPA 1202 on today from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to hear Tonya Cline, a vocal music teacher at North Wood Middle School in Wa-Nee Community Schools in Nappanee and a presenter at IMEA conferences, share her experience in teaching in the music education classroom. Contact jodilach@depauw.edu or visit campuslabs for additional information.

3. Resume Blitz

The Hubbard Center for Student Engagement will have staff on-hand to review student resumés Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Hubbard Center lobby in the Student Union Building. For more information, see campus labs.

4. Employer On Campus Visit – West Monroe Partners

Hubbard Center for Student Engagement and McDermond Center present:

West Monroe Partners will be on campus today from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

1) 1 on 1 coffee chats throughout the day – email Caroline Moriarity <cmoriarity@wmp.com> to schedule (no guarantees they have enough slots for everyone).

2) Dinner from 5: 00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bridges for JUNIORS only (sign up in google form Juniors received in email.)

3) Ace the Case Workshop from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the UB Ballroom and is open to ALL students. Come learn all about what a case interview looks like and learn all kinds of helpful hints on how to ACE one!

If you are interested in meeting with alumni from West Monroe please go to this link.

Contact sandysmith@depauw.edu or visit campuslabs for more information on the event.