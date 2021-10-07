TDP Post-It: Thursday, Oct. 7

1. McDermond Center No Harm in Charm

From 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, McDermond Center is hosting their ‘No Harm in Charm’ event with a variety of speakers including President Lori White. Additionally, there will be small sessions on personal branding, using the DePauw network, informational interviews, and more. See campuslabs for more details of the various events they are holding today.

2. DePauw University Blood Drive

Come help people in need by donating blood in front of the Student Union Building today between 11:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Register here. Be sure to check campuslabs to ensure you meet the requirements to donate.

3. Timmy Global Health Chapter Meeting

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. today, come to room 157 in Julian to hear from Dr. Sharon Crary, a professor at DePauw and the co-founder of the Social Promise organization . More information about Haunted Escape Rooms and Timmy Week will also be available in the event. Email timmyglobalhealth@depauw.edu or visit campuslabs for further information.