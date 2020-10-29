TDP Post-It: Thursday, Oct. 29

Here are the things to know today: There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 on campus. Student athletes will be housed together in the spring. No students will be traveling abroad in spring 2021.

1. COVID-19 Update

There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 on DePauw’s campus. As of now, 6 students remain in isolation while 11 students are currently quarantined.

2. Sports Teams to Live Together in Spring

Student athletes will be housed together in spring, according to an email from DePauw’s athletic director, Stevie Baker-Watson.

Read the full story here.

3. International Off-Campus Study Cancelled for Spring Term

DePauw University has cancelled all study abroad programs for spring 2021 due to COVID-19, according to an email sent to faculty and staff by Vice-President of Academic Affairs Dave Berque. Students who are affected by this decision were notified earlier today.

Read the full story here.