TDP Post-It: Thursday, Oct. 28

1. Day of Giving Campus Strategy Session

Interested in getting extra funds for your favorite department, program, or organization on campus? Join the one-hour strategy session today at 4:00 p.m. in Wallace-Stewart Commons, Hoover Hall to learn from one of the groups who has mastered the art of the Day of Giving challenge to prepare for the DePauw Day of Giving #AllInForDePauw on November 10. More information on the event can be found on campus labs.

2. Web Fundamentals

The International Computer Science Association and DePauw Data Science Group are holding a seminar on learning how web applications work under the hood. Complete beginners who want to know more about APIs, HTTP, etc are welcome to join the seminar at 5:00 p.m. in Julian 147 (auditorium). Contact michaelboyles@depauw.edu or visit campus labs for more information.

3. Vocal/Acting Workshop with Po-Wei

Come to the Thompson Auditorium, Green Center for Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m. today to take a look into the music and traditions of China with our guest lecturer Po-Wei Weng in the Global Music Experience. More information can be found on campus labs.