TDP Post-It: Thursday, Oct. 15

1. Meet the DSG President Tonight

Students have the chance to meet DePauw Student Government President D’Angelo McDade via Zoom tonight at 6:00 p.m.

McDade will update attendees on DSG’s work this semester before opening up the floor for questions.

Students can find the Zoom link to join the meeting in DSG’s Instagram bio, @depauw_studentgov, or by clicking here.

2. Quince Vocal Ensemble Performs as First Virtual Green Guest Artist

Quince will take the virtual stage on YouTube tonight for the first ever virtual Green Guest Artist Concert.

This free event will stream on YouTube starting at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can click here to watch.

3. COVID-19 Update

Only one DePauw community member tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 93 that have been tested so far this week. There is now one active case, with one student in isolation and one in quarantine.

4. First-Year Senator Applications Available

First-years can now apply to be one of five DePauw Student Government first-year senators.

DSG says senators “play an important role in creating change at DePauw by writing legislation, collaborating with other student leaders, and advocating for the unique issues of their class.”

Applications are due at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Students can find the link to the application in DSG’s Instagram bio, @depauw_studentgov, or by clicking here.