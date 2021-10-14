TDP Post-It: Thursday, Oct. 14

1. New York Arts Presentations & Info Session

At 7:30 p.m, come to Peeler Auditorium to learn more about the New York Arts Program, a semester-long, off-campus program for artists and creatives. Interested students will have the chance to hear from DePauw and New York Arts Program alumni, and ask questions they may have about studying art in NYC. Email mscott@depauw.edu or visit campus labs for more information on the event.

2. Green Guest Artist Concert: Attacca Quartet and Caroline Shaw

Attacca Quartet, a Grammy Award-winning string quartet and Caroline Shaw will be performing as guest artists in Kresge Auditorium in GCPA at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Tickets are available here.

3. McKim Observatory Open House

There is Open House at McKim Observatory today from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Contact hlbrooks@depauw.edu, or akomives@depauw.edu or kertzman@depauw.edu for more information. Event will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.