TDP Post-It: Thursday, Nov. 5

Election Night Block Party

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the Hartman Center and the Sustainability Farm held a pandemic era election block party. For more information, check out Alex Walton’s story.

3. 2020 Election Update

As of 6:07 p.m. EDT, Joe Biden holds 264 electoral college votes compared to Donald Trump’s 213. The battleground states of Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania have yet to be counted. Georgia currently stands at 99% votes tallied, North Carolina at 94%, Pennsylvania at 88%, and Nevada at 76%. According to CNN, “”I think we definitely could” know the result in Pennsylvania by the end of the day today,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN Thursday.

3. DePauw Musical this Saturday

Part one of DePauw’s musical, “Edges of Proximity,” will be presented on Nov. 7 on the DePauw Music YouTube channel. It will be presented in three acts. Act Two will premiere November 21, and Act Three will premiere on December 19. This production includes songs from “The Theory of Relativity” and “Edges.” Per the musical department’s press release, “All three parts will be available on the DePauw Music YouTube. Additional information is available on the DePauw Arts and DePauw Music Facebook.”