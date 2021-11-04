TDP Post-It: Thursday, Nov. 4

1. The Ghostwriters of America

Join Omega Phi Beta in the UB basement at 5:00 p.m. to learn about the historic importance of immigration in the United States and about the current immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

2. Reservation Dogs with NAIPA

For Native American Heritage Month, NAIPA will be screening episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Center for Spiritual Life each Thursday from 5:00-6:30 until Thanksgiving break.

3. Jazz at the Duck

Head on down to the Fluttering Duck at 8:30 p.m. to enjoy live jazz music with your meal.